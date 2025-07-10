Katie Holmes, Suri outing gives insights into their summer style

Katie Holmes, Suri put their summer styles on display

In a separate outing, Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri, give an insight into the style they are opting for this summer.



The Daily Mail reported that The Batman Begins star stepped out in a casual outfit, which included khaki pants, a sleeveless white top, black sunglasses, and a backpack to beat the heat.

Her 19-year-old daughter's summer dress, meanwhile, was also not so different. She chose a white tank top, a patterned skirt, and paired them with sneakers.

Moreover, Suri was recently seen taking the subway, which was reportedly a down-to-earth approach, given her parents' stardom reputation.

It is also said that Tom Cruise and his daughter did not enjoy a warm relationship; despite this, he is fulfilling his financial responsibility, including her college tuition fees.

Unlike the Mission Impossible star, Katie shares a good equation with her daughter. For example, in an earlier interview, she reflected on Suri's decision to go to college, which she said she was very "proud" of.

"Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings," she told Town & Country.

The actress continued, "It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Tom and Katie tied the knot in 2006. They welcomed their daughter Suri in the same year. The pair split in 2012.