'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'

Whoopi Goldberg raves about new 'Superman'

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of The View, says she is visibly touched by the upcoming film Superman.



The film’s stars, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, were present on the show.

The EGOT winner recalled her initial reaction to the pair’s scene in the movie, which she recently watched, and was annoyed.

"When I was sitting and I was watching the first scene between the two of you, I'm thinking, 'Okay, okay, this is alright,'" the host shared.

"And progressively, I felt myself getting annoyed, and I couldn't figure out what was happening."

Then, the 69-year-old added, "What it was? I forgot what kindness looked like, and I kept waiting for Superman to become quippy, and he's not that. He's never been that. So, I fell in love with you as Superman."

"Who have I become that I didn't recognize the kindness? Why was I waiting for you to turn into somebody that [Superman has] never been?" she asked.

“I know it sounds crazy, but it knocked me for a loop, because I thought, 'Oh, that's right, he's nice, and he's kind, and he's different,'" the Sister Act actress added.

Elsewhere in the chat, Whoopi also said David’s portrayal of Man of Steel brought back her memories of the classic Superman, which Christopher Reeve played, with whom the Ghost star had a good friendship.

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11.