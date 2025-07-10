 
Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment

Yungblud previously cancelled his show in Dundee after being diagnosed with tonsillitis

July 10, 2025

Yungblud just issued an update on his tonsillitis.

The Abyss rocker, who cancelled his appearance in Dundee due to the infection, revealed that it “still hasn't cleared up.”

“I'm getting steroid treatment,” he updated his fanbase via Instagram’s Stories feature.

Yungblud continued, “I have plans to get the f**kers out as they're a weak point for me but I need to find some time as obviously we've been non stop.”

“I'm ready to rock but my body is letting me down this week, I hate being in bed it terrifies me,” the singer song-writer confessed.

He further mentioned, “The doctor has asked me to postpone Liverpool even though I can still sing. Please understand i hate letting you down. I wanna say f**k it and just do it but they said I could really do damage to my voice.”

“I'm gonna have to reschedule the show for a later date in Liverpool on Friday (June 11). Dundee (originally scheduled for June 10) we are rescheduling too. It will be around the arena tour next year,” Yungblud promised.

“I love you all and I will DEFINITELY be at Bristol and Southampton next week. Adore you all forever. I cannot believe what's happening at the minute. Beautiful,” he reassured his fans.

Additionally, the artist, known for his intimate and sincere interactions with his audience at concerts, made a heartfelt gesture to make it up to his fans in Liverpool, who expected to see him perform at the The Dome at Grand Central Hall.

“Liverpool! To make it up to you I've put some money behind the bar at @motel_bar,” he wrote in his follow up Story on Instagram.

“If you go tomorrow night and show your ticket you get a free drink on me. I know some of you have travelled,” the breakdown. hitmaker added.

“I'm so sad I can't be there but at least you can be together and celebrate each other, as that's what Yungblud is all about. Go to the bar play the tunes and have a good time. I love you. Again, I'm truly sorry,” Yungblud concluded. 

