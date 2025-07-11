 
Sharon Osbourne reveals 'woke' future plans with Ozzy post-retirement

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her future plans with husband, Ozzy, sans music

July 11, 2025

Sharon Osbourne to work on 'wokeness' after being 'done with music'

Sharon Osbourne just opened up about her plans after husband Ozzy Osbourne marked his farewell from music with his last ever gig with the band, Black Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning gig.

Talking to Billboard, the 72-year-old admitted she was "done" with working in the music industry after the Prince of Darkness bid farewell to music.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I'm done. We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore,” she told the outlet.

Now, the couple has decided to move to the UK after over 20 years of living stateside. It was a decision taken by The X Factor judge as Ozzy wasn't so sure about leaving the US as he spoke of "crazy" gun crimes in America.

Additionally, their son has also disapproved of the idea, saying, "I'm the only one in the family who thinks it's a terrible idea…”

"They are going to be thousands of miles away from me, Kelly, all the grandkids. I’m like what are you guys going to do all day? Just like wander around the house?" he said in the family podcast, The Osbournes.

To this, Sharon quickly replied: "I'm going to bake bread and cakes, I am going to grow vegetables, I'm working on my wokeness, I will be very busy,” hence, opening up about her future plans.

