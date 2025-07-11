Tom Brady just having fun with Sofia Vergara after eyeing Sydney Sweeney: Source

Photo: Tom Brady considers Sofia Vergara 'too old' for romance: Source

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara recently sparked romance rumours.

Nonetheless, a source told Daily Mail that the former footballer is not in the mood to get into a committed relationship for now.

"Tom loves being single and is enjoying his summer before he starts working again and he is not looking for a relationship. He is always weighing his options when it comes to dating anyone. "Options" being the operative word," claimed a tipster.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tom was also reported to be eyeing Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Italy.

"He's not looking to be settled down right now. He wants to just have fun. Flings and hookups are cool, but if anyone thinks they can have more with him right now, good luck!" the insider also added.

In addition to this, the source noted that even though Tom Brady considers Sofia his type, he does not want to be romantically involved with her.

The spy also confided, "He sees Sofia as beautiful and his type, but he isn't going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways. He knows he could only take her in small doses."



"Sofia's Colombian heritage is sexy, and hanging out with her and other sexy people on a yacht can be intoxicating, but Tom is not going to bring his work home with him if you catch my drift," they continued.

The source remarked in conclusion, "If Sofia has any thought that she is going to be in a relationship with Tom, she would be the only one with that thought... nobody should start thinking of celebrity relationship names for them because it is not something that is going to happen."