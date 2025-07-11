'EastEnders' star Frank Barrie passes away at 88

Photo: 'EastEnders' star Frank Barrie died aged 88

Frank Barrie, the actor best known for his role in EastEnders, has passed away at 88, surrounded by loved ones at his home.

His passing was confirmed by his agency, Scott Marshall Partners, who released a statement saying, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia."

Frank Barrie's portrayal of Edward Bishop from 2010 to 2011 earned him a name in the industry.

However, his impressive career spanned far beyond that iconic role. With over 150 screen credits to his name, Barrie appeared in a wide range of shows, including Emergency Ward 10, No Hiding Place, and Softly, Softly.

As a versatile stage actor, he earned acclaim for his Shakespearean performances, as well as standout roles in productions like The Woman In Black and Lunch With Marlene.

Barrie's lasting impact on the entertainment industry ensures his legacy will continue to be cherished by fans who still admire him today.