 
Geo News

Prince Andrew still in hot waters despite Epstein case win?

Prince Andrew is expected to suffer regardless win Jeffrey Epstein case

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 11, 2025

Prince Andrew still in hot waters despite Epstein case win?
Prince Andrew still in hot waters despite Epstein case win?

Prince Andrew has seemingly invited more trouble for himself over latest developments in his association to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who was linked to the famous sex offender and trafficking financier, will no longer be investigated since US has decided to drop the charges against high profile names associated to Epstein.

Now, Deputy Royal Editor Victoria Ward tells The Telegraph: "For while the decision not to pursue those connected to Epstein may well be a weight off the Duke’s shoulders, it changes nothing.

"In fact, one could argue the decision to close the case does not help him at all. If the Duke is innocent, as he has long protested, he would have been better served by the FBI either opening its files to the public or conducting a thorough investigation."

She then added that while the verdict "will be perceived by his closest circle of friends and advisors as an exoneration

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out
Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning major move over shocking George play
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning major move over shocking George play
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes hit rock bottom again
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes hit rock bottom again
Royal fans react to fresh claims about Meghan Markle
Royal fans react to fresh claims about Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William's true feelings about Meghan exposed video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William's true feelings about Meghan exposed
Prince Edward's past mistake echoes Prince Harry's struggles
Prince Edward's past mistake echoes Prince Harry's struggles
Prince Harry's CEO talks about King Charles' upcoming attendance with his son
Prince Harry's CEO talks about King Charles' upcoming attendance with his son
King Charles Balmoral Castle plans 'Family Day'
King Charles Balmoral Castle plans 'Family Day'