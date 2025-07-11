Prince Andrew still in hot waters despite Epstein case win?

Prince Andrew has seemingly invited more trouble for himself over latest developments in his association to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who was linked to the famous sex offender and trafficking financier, will no longer be investigated since US has decided to drop the charges against high profile names associated to Epstein.

Now, Deputy Royal Editor Victoria Ward tells The Telegraph: "For while the decision not to pursue those connected to Epstein may well be a weight off the Duke’s shoulders, it changes nothing.

"In fact, one could argue the decision to close the case does not help him at all. If the Duke is innocent, as he has long protested, he would have been better served by the FBI either opening its files to the public or conducting a thorough investigation."

She then added that while the verdict "will be perceived by his closest circle of friends and advisors as an exoneration

