Meghan Markle lands in trouble for taking a sharp U turn on her image

Meghan Markle comes under fire for major pivot

Meghan Markle’s apparent rebrand from a feminist to a lifestyle brand owner has really drawn a lot of criticism, leading to an entire Channel 5 show titled Meghan: Duchess For Sale?

The July 6th release explores the royals’ money making avenues over the last few months. From the Netflix show With Love, Meghan to the shop As Ever, royal correspondent Jack Royston was the one to make some scathing comments.

In the chat the correspondent called ridiculed this “big rebrand.”

One in which “all of a sudden, she went from being the feminist who got angry that women were depicted as only being in the kitchen and then she reinvented herself as the traditional, at-home, in-the-kitchen cooking and hosting kind of image.”

A similar take was also offered by brand culture expert Nick Ede.

According to the Daily Mail he drew comparisons with Martha Stewart, a household name in cooking and baked goods.

“With Love, Meghan, is Meghan being the new Martha Stewart,” she said.

After all “she loves home, she loves entertaining and she wants to show people how to elevate everyday situations by offering them lifestyle advice, showing them how to cook different meals and interviewing people that she finds interesting along the way.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s feminist takes, the most notable women’s rights efforts she made were before her marriage to Prince Harry.

She gave a speech to the UN Women, and also at the 20th anniversary event for the Beijing women's conference.

“I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” she is quoted to have said at the time.