King Charles 'greatly saddened' for THIS major reason

King Charles is ‘greatly saddened’ to miss out the royal duties, the monarch’s sister-in-law Duchess Sophie has disclosed.

Sophie represented King Charles at a commemoration marking three decades since the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia.

She delivered King Charles message as she attended the 30th anniversary event in Srebrenica on Friday.

According to a report by the GB News, the monarch has expressed his sadness at being unable to attend the commemoration in person.

Sophie read out King Charles message: " I am greatly saddened not to be with you in person today, on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. I am most touched and grateful to be able to share these words as we pay our respects."

The palace also shared photo of Sophie on its social media handles with King Charles message.

It reads, “Only by learning from the past does it become possible to share in each other’s loss and look to the future. Only by working together to find the missing can there be closure for those still seeking answers.

“Three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered, and to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina”