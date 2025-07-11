Kate Middleton shows off one honour King Charles never 'trusted' Meghan Markle with

Kate Middleton shows biggest flex that Meghan Markle never received

One honor that Meghan Markle never received, even during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, has just been shown off by Kate Middleton, that do during a state banquet.

Sunday Editor Charlotte Griffiths is the one who pointed out the signifance of this apparent snub during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

“It was a big, big deal,” she began by saying. Because “it's the first time we've seen her in a tiara for nearly two years.”

And ashows “she's back on parade in a very, very formal capacity and she looked fantastic.”

She even slipped in a bit of gushing over the Queen in waiting when she said, “it was so nice for everyone that loves Catherine around the world to see her back, leading the Royal Family and she is more empowered than ever. She really is starting to look regal”.

The commentator did not end there though, and instead doubled down, by explaining the long held tradition of such a move that Kate Middleton made.

“She also wore the Order of King Charles III, which is a small portrait of Charles that you wear on your left shoulder,” Ms Griffiths explained.

The expert believes the most important thing is that, “this is the first time she has worn one of those, she has previously worn one for Queen Elizabeth II but this is the first time we have seen her wearing a portrait of her father-in-law on her left shoulder. It's really, really sweet to see.”

For those unversed, this Royal Family Order is a kind of ‘token’ presented to female family members, and presented by the monarch in appreciation for their service to the Crown.

It first was presented in public, in June 2024, and is the first of its kind to be made from polymin (plastic) rather than ivory.

Something pertinent to mention is that Meghan Markle has never even been seen in public wearing an Order of Queen Elizabeth either, despite her having attended two state-level events, which are the only times female royals ever show them off.

Most notably it was during a state dinner for the King and Queen of Tonga, as well as another reception, however the earliest instance of this apparent snub was visible in a state banquet for the Dutch royals which Meghan was also present for.

However, Queen Camilla and even Kate Middleton had worn their’s on their left shoulders during that same event.