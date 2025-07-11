The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie has just taken to a public stage in Srebrenica, a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina to deliver a message on behalf of King Charles.

The wife of King Charles’ youngest sibling addressed the people at the Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

For those unversed, the day marks a day in July, 1995 when more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were massacre, in the middle of the Bosnian war.

The message on behalf of the monarch reads, “Only by learning from the past does it become possible to share in each other’s loss and look to the future.”

The Duchess even reminded the people about the importance of working together and admitted, “only by working together to find the missing can there be closure for those still seeking answers.”

She also added, “Three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered, and to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovin.”

It is pertient to mention that King Charles is still battling an unspecified type of cancer, and is still undergoing cancer treatment.