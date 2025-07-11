Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles health

King Charles on Thursday made his first public appearance after the monarch sparked health concerns.

Many royal watchers observed a visible bloodshot appearance in King Charles right eye, sparking health concerns, as the monarch greeted the French president and his first lady recently.

Amid these concerns, King Charles spent a day in Deal, Kent.

Later, apparently sharing major update on King Charles health, the palace posted photos of him on social media handles with caption, “Thank you for the warm welcome in Deal, Kent today! From medieval heritage to modern community spirit, The King spent the day learning about this coastal town’s history and people.”

The King joined ‘Deal With It’ environmental group’s coastal clean-up alongside local cadets. Their dedication - contributing 1,000 volunteer hours annually - keeps this stunning 3-mile coastline beautiful for everyone.

The post further reads, “At Deal Castle’s Captain’s Garden, The King discovered how volunteers have transformed a forgotten walled space into a thriving community haven, meeting inspiring local groups including Deal Area Foodbank and Leaps and Bounds.”

At Walmer RNLI Station, the King undertook his first official visit as Patron, meeting volunteers and watching an emergency launch demonstration - a reminder that Walmer station has saved over 1,220 lives since 1856.

“His Majesty also visited magnificent Walmer Castle, meeting representatives from all 14 towns in the ancient Cinque Ports confederation, and planted a commemorative tree in The Queen Mother’s Garden.”