Prince Harry beams with pride as Invictus Games set to return to UK

Prince Harry CEO opens up on Prince Harry’s Invictus dream coming true

Prince Harry is set to see his vision come full circle as the Invictus Games return to the UK for their eighth edition as CEO said it marks a proud moment for the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with People Magazine, Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, shared how Harry is beaming with pride that the games are set to return to his home country.

Helliwell told the publication that the planning for the event, set to take place in Birmingham in 2027, is already underway, with hopes to deliver memorable opening and closing ceremonies featuring top musical acts.

"He founded it and put on the first Games in 2014. That was his vision that's been realized, and it's just grown and grown and grown," she said of Harry.

"So to have it back in the U.K. for this eighth iteration, I think, is really special. I think it's going to be a really special moment for the whole country.

“But particularly, I think a real sense of pride for him in seeing just how far that movement has come."

The CEO further noted that “there are such deep connections here with the armed forces [in Birmingham]," adding, "Queen Elizabeth Hospital treats our wounded and sick, and the Fisher House, which looks after families while the loved ones are being treated, are here.”

She explained, “And then some of our military medics are trained at the Royal College of Defense Medicine. Then, of course, we've got the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Center and the reason as well.

“So really deep connection with the armed forces and then Birmingham just really well, world-renowned for putting on amazing events like the Commonwealth Games."

Helliwell went on to note that the opening and closing ceremonies would be “as good as ever.”

“I’ve got a wish list," she said, adding, "They had Katy Perry and Coldplay and Jelly Roll in Vancouver, so we want to attract the best.”

“Imagine your big pop concert, but with all the military pizazz. It'll be, be something really special.

“We’re going to attract some fantastic acts that people want to come and see, and which will really help the armed forces feel celebrated and acknowledged as well.”