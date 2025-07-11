King Charles hurts Prince Harry by favouring Prince William?

King Charles snubs younger son, Prince Harry, as he heaps praises on Prince William.

His Majesty, who welcomed the French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the State Banquet this week, spoke fondly of his elder son.

Speaking about the significance of Windsor Castle, King Charles said: "The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor - and your sometime countryman - William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070.”

He added: “It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world." Charles then said, "So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.