Meghan Markle now ‘buzzing' with something new: expert

Meghan Markle praised for her ability to pour her ‘heart and soul’ into everything

Meghan Markle has just seen praise after praise being heaped upon her, following her

Royal expert and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond is the one who made this comment.

According to The Mirror she started by saying, “Meghan‘s lifestyle show is perfectly pleasant and has some quite useful tips.”

“For example “she was much mocked for saying that she wanted to ‘elevate’ ordinary things,” Ms Bond even said.

“But she’s quite right: if you watch any cookery programmes, all the professionals agree that it really is vital that dishes are beautifully presented.”

The praise didn’t end there, and instead the expert focused her attention towards Prince Harry and compared the couple. “Harry was probably always going to be out of his depth as a would-be TV producer or presenter,” the expert noted.

After all “He has dabbled, and the results have been mediocre, so I think he now realises he is better placed using his platform to pursue his charitable and campaigning work.”

Near the end, Ms Bond also highlighted how big a loss Meghan would incur should her endeavor with As Ever fail since “she says she has poured her heart and soul into her business curating a range of products for her website.”

And “so far, it has been quite successful - there is clearly a high demand as everything sells out almost instantly,” the expert admitted too.

“She has certainly built up a very impressive following on social media in a very short time – and that is where the future lies for so many business ventures. She seems to be buzzing with new ideas and I wish her success. I hope they’re happy,” she signed off saying.