Prince William makes surprising move toward Prince Harry

Prince William shocks royal fans with decision on Prince Harry

Prince William seems to have soften his stance on his estranged brother Prince Harry as he takes a surprising decision.

As per reports, the new updated plan of King Charles’ funeral includes his exiled son and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Now, a source has shared with Heat Magazine that Charles did not take the decision in isolation but with the support of William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

While William has long kept his distance from Harry following years of tension, royal sources claimed that he now agrees that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be included in King’s funeral.

“Charles values the Waleses’ advice enormously, particularly when it comes to the Sussexes,” the royal tipster spilt to the magazine.

“While William is still staunchly opposed to having any contact with Harry, he does agree that his brother should attend his father’s funeral and excluding him would be wrong,” they added.

“Kate agrees and thinks they should reach out to Harry now – and as frustrating as this olive branch may seem, it’s a step in the right direction.”

The source revealed that both the monarch and the Princess of Wales are “hoping they can build on it.”

“Charles has had enough of the fighting,” the source continued. “He wants Harry back, so he’s counting on Kate to smooth things over with William.”

They shared, “Charles has realised it’s important to cherish every moment, and doesn’t want to live the rest of his life without speaking to Harry again.”

“Kate has promised Charles she’ll do everything she can to bring everyone together. They both feel confident William will be won over in the end.”