 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie finally opens up about her new royal title

Duchess Sophie weighs in on how hard her most recent transition has been

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 13, 2025

Duchess Sophie breaks silence on the heavy shoes she has to fill
Duchess Sophie breaks silence on the heavy shoes she has to fill

Duchess Sophie has just tugged at heartstrings with her most candid admissions about the new shoes she’s found herself in.

The now-Duchess of Edinburgh explained it all in her interview with The Mirror.

This interview happened during her three-day trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina on behalf of King Charles.

Amid the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide the royal spoke of her transition from being the Countess of Wessex to The Duchess.

“First of all, it was quite large shoes to fill,” she started by saying.

She also explained that the reason for this is “because not as many of the population alive today will remember but the Queen was the Duchess of Edinburgh for the first few years when she and my father in law first married.”

Hence for Duchess Sophie “it was quite an emotional thing to sort of step into her shoes, it felt like quite a big moment.”

She also addressed her love for anonymity and said “being practical my role and my husband's role is to support the King as it was to support the Queen, and we are fortunate because we are able to not be in front and centre role, so it allows us the flexibility to explore our own interests and then also be available to do things like this, where the King asked if I would represent him here.”

All in all, “I like to fly under the radar,” she admitted near the end too. But “it's all very well being a secret weapon but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret.”

Meghan Markle now ‘buzzing' with something new: expert
Meghan Markle now ‘buzzing' with something new: expert
Prince William sends subtle message of rebellion to King Charles
Prince William sends subtle message of rebellion to King Charles
Prince Andrew's finances expose new truth about Epstein connection
Prince Andrew's finances expose new truth about Epstein connection
King Charles gives new title to Kate Middleton video
King Charles gives new title to Kate Middleton
King Charles grants special approval amid abdication speculations
King Charles grants special approval amid abdication speculations
Meghan Markle's blunders start to stack up: ‘Duchess isn't looking human'
Meghan Markle's blunders start to stack up: ‘Duchess isn't looking human'
Prince William makes surprising move toward Prince Harry
Prince William makes surprising move toward Prince Harry
King Charles talks about 'rebuilding trust' amid rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles talks about 'rebuilding trust' amid rift with Prince Harry