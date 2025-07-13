Meghan Markle's blunders start to stack up: ‘Duchess isn't looking human'

Meghan Markle warned she is ‘missing the mark’ drastically

Meghan Markle has been handed a pretty stern warning about the future of her brand, after another major blunder.

The CEO of Go Up, and PR expert Edward Coram-James is the one that highlighted this missed opportunity.

He delivered these thoughts while speaking to Express UK.

According to the expert the opportunities relate to her luxury lifestyle brand, and its ability to sell out within minutes of a restock.

Regarding the most recent one Mr Coram-James admitted, “to her credit, Meghan’s team handled the refund process straightforwardly, thanking customers for their patience.”

However, he did make clear where the Duchess ‘missed the mark’ in his opinion.

According to the PR expert, “the email missed a chance to connect on a more human, warmer level, which feels like a missed opportunity, especially given what her brand stands for.”

For those unversed, the email is one Meghan Markle’s team sent out to those who were unable to secure their products this time around.

Even the expert said the same, “selling out apricot jam and having to offer refunds might sound like a good problem; it shows strong demand,” he admitted.

But “the Ever brand is all about home and garden values, and repeatedly missing the mark on something as simple as an apricot spread undercuts that narrative,” he also admitted.

Over all “this approach can work, but only if the experience matches the hype.”

“That means clear messaging from the start that this is a small-batch item, it’s limited, and sign up early,” the PR expert concluded by saying.