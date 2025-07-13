Prince Andrew’s desire for money comes out into the open

Prince Andrew has found himself on the receiving end of a pretty major financial accusation, one that exceeds the crimes he was accused of in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie is the expert in question who delivered this blow.

He spoke to the Daily Beast for this and with barely a month to the publish date for his biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, accused the Duke of being power hungry.

“Andrew wants money,” Mr Lownie began by saying.

And in his eyes “[Prince Andrew] wants to enjoy a certain lifestyle, and he can do that with the contacts he has made over the years.”

However, the allegations got even shocking at one point, right when the expert admitted, “Epstein has always been a side show; the real story is financial corruption by a senior member of the royal family. I think there are grounds for Andrew to be investigated by the [U.K.] National Crime Agency.”

In regards to how the royal operates, Mr Lownie explained, “the way it works is that he lends his name, opens his contact book, brings people together, and takes a percentage.”

According to the same outlet, reports have been circulating that claim the Duke of York is pocketing a 1% fee for every contract deal he sets up in Kazakhstan.

However, some of his biggest investments fell out when he was accused of befriending an alleged Chinese spy named Yang Tengbo.