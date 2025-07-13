Prince Harry ‘so sick' of fighting with Charles, William but Meghan disagrees

Prince Harry decides to take first step in ending feud with Royals: ‘Onus is on him’

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to mend bond with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family as Duke is said to be “so sick” of all the fighting.

A new report has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is eager to make peace with Charles especially in light of his ongoing health issues.

According to a royal insider, Harry understands that the responsibility to take the first step may now fall on him.

However, his wife, Meghan Markle, is of the opinion that the royal family takes the first step in ending their years-long feud.

“Harry knows the onus is on him to back down, especially with his father's ill health,” a royal source told Heat Magazine.

“Meghan's view is that the royals need to make the effort, but Harry is so sick of all the fighting,” they added.

This comes after it was reported that Harry has “agreed” to invite King Charles, Prince William and other Royals to the 2027 Invictus Games.

"Invictus hopes the royal family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans,” a source said, per Mail on Sunday.

They added, "The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated.”

However, a spokesman for Invictus shared with the publication, "No formal invitations have been issued as preparations are in the early stages."