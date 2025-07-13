 
Prince William sends subtle message of rebellion to King Charles

Prince William diverted from following royal traditions at key event also attended by King Charles

July 13, 2025

Prince William subtly conveyed a message of “silent rebellion” to King Charles as he chose to ignore royal traditions on key event.

The Prince of Wales made a notable choice at the recent state banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron by breaking with royal tradition and opting not to wear the Windsor uniform.

Instead, William opted for a classic white tie look to set himself apart from the monarch and other senior royals, who wore the traditional navy and red regalia.

On his choice of outfit, a royal insider shared, “His Royal Highness dressed appropriately. But does not need to match his father on all occasions.”

“It’s no secret that William does not feel hidebound by tradition. He respects tradition, but does not believe that we always have to follow it,” they added.

Sharing his stance on the matter, royal commentator Richard Eden claimed that the move could be taken as a possible act of quiet rebellion against the monarch.

“Instead of co-ordinating with his father, the heir to the throne chose to wear white tie. This was, I am told, no accident,” he said, per Daily Mail.

“Given that William was prepared to wear the uniform for his beloved grandmother, it could be seen as an act of rebellion that he chose not to put it on now his father is on the throne,” the expert claimed. 

Eden also noted how William has “demonstrated his unease with some of the more antiquated sartorial traditions maintained by the king” in the past.

