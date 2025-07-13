King Charles grants special approval amid abdication speculations

King Charles has made a big decision amid claims the monarch has made his mind to finally abdicate the throne for his elder son Prince William amid his ongoing cancer battle.

According to a report by the Radar Online, cancer is eating the monarch alive and he wants to transfer his royal duties to Prince William as soon as possible.

Amid these rumours, King Charles has granted a special permission that Canadian armoured regiment will step in as The King’s Life Guard for ten days.

The familiar sight of mounted cavalry standing guard at Horse Guards, the official entrance to the Royal Palaces, will look a little different for the next ten days, as the Household Cavalry hands over to Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians).

The British Army has announced, “Following express approval from His Majesty The King, on Friday 11th July, the Household Cavalry will hand over duties to Lord Strathcona’s Horse at Horse Guards in time honoured fashion, and the Canadians will take up their positions in the iconic Mounted Dutyman Boxes in Whitehall, performing daily ceremonies.

Captain Tom Lauterbacher, Strathcona Mounted Troop Leader, says “This rare and prestigious opportunity to stand guard abroad is a profound source of pride for all Canadians and the Canadian Army. It is a unique occasion to see our soldiers represent Canada with honour and distinction in one of the world’s most iconic ceremonial duties.”