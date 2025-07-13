King Charles gives new title to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton earns deep respect from King Charles: ‘She’s hugely inspirational’

King Charles has given a new title to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as insider revealed that monarch calls her the “glue that holds the family together.”

According to a latest report, the monarch and the Princess of Wales have formed a stronger bond in recent years especially since they were both diagnosed with cancer the same year.

While Kate is now in remission, Charles continues his treatment, with palace sources revealing the deep respect and affection between them.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the King sees Kate as “the glue that holds the family together,” as he relies on her to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the family fold.

“The King has always respected Kate,” the source said of the bond Charles shares with Kate. “He sees her as the glue that holds the family together.”

“He thinks she's level-headed and intelligent, and that her compassionate approach to life is hugely inspirational,” they added.

The source continued, “The admiration is mutual – Kate looks up to Charles and is proud to be one of his most trusted confidants.

“Their illness brought them even closer, and they are a big source of strength to each other. Kate sends him care packages, which means so much to Charles.”