King Charles decides to cut Prince Harry out of his fortune?

King Charles has reportedly decided to cut his estranged son Prince Harry out of his fortune due to the duke’s betrayal to the royal family.

The Radar Online, citing the insiders, has reported King Charles has also taken steps to ensure Prince Harry will be iced out of the $34 billion 'will' because of his betrayal of the royal family.

“King Charles will most likely cut Harry out of his fortune because he received millions from Princess Diana after she passed away – and the palace has made it clear that’s all the money he’s going to get”, the source claimed.

The source continued, “Why would Charles give more money to Harry – especially if they are not even on speaking terms. I think Harry is done!”

The report comes nearly a month after claims Prince William has made a big decision about the royal titles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet.

A friend of the Prince of Wales disclosed, “William obviously isn’t going to hire Archie and Lilibet.”

“The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them.”

Earlier, the Guardian had reported that Harry wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life.