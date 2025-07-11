Kelly Clarkson to take major step amid talk show high demands: Source

Kelly Clarkson to make major shift amid talk show demands

After the recent strain in vocals, which forced Kelly Clarkson to cancel her first Las Vegas residency shows, she might be reconsidering her future with the talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The NBC talk show, which was launched back in 2019 and recently marked a 1000-episode milestone, a source privy to People revealed that the 43-year-old singer may need to make some shift in her busy schedule, including her "demanding" show.

"Kelly is incredibly talented," an insider told the outlet. "Her talk show gives her stability and time with her kids."

"After her divorce, she wanted to focus on balance and not burnout," the tipster said, referring to her split with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares son Remington Alexander, 9, and daughter River Rose, 10.

"She very much loves music, though and would love to create new music," the source noted.

"Daytime TV is still demanding," the insider said of the morning talk show. "She's thinking that she might need a shift next year when her contract is up."

"She still has time to figure out what's best for her career and family. She was never one to rush into things," the bird chirped.