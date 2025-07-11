Ed Sheeran reveals his precautions to get wife's feedback on new music

Ed Sheeran gets candid about creative process behind his hit songs

Ed Sheeran waits for the right time to test out his new music on his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The singer, 34, made the admission in a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie, revealing the careful strategy he uses when seeking his wife's feedback early in the process.

"100 percent. Yeah, 100 percent," he said when asked if he uses his family as a sounding board.

"Cherry can kill a song. She can. I'm actually really careful to play her songs when she's in a good mood. Because if she's like, 'Eh,' then in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay. That song's dead,'" the Grammy winner revealed.

Sheeran praised his wife’s “very good taste and read on things,” explaining that she helps him sift through the large volume of songs he writes each week.

"Like, even I would write, I'd say, three songs a day, five days a week. And I'll come home and I'll play them. And she can sift through that pretty easily."

Cherry’s instincts, he revealed, have helped shape major career moments — including his 2021 smash hit Bad Habits.

"I came home, I listened to them all in the car, and I was kind of excited about most of them. And I played them to her, and she was like, 'That one, that Bad Habits one, that's the one you should finish tomorrow.'"

He added that Seaborn also championed his 2021 single Shivers and encouraged him in writing his recent single Azizam and another new song Sapphire, both of which appear on his next record.

The pop star said that his daughters also have a "good read" on his music, which Cherry will play for them when he's touring.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who share daughters Lyra Antarctica, 4, and Jupiter, 2, were childhood acquaintances who reconnected in New York in 2015.

They began dating shortly after and married in an intimate ceremony attended by just 40 guests.

Sheeran's upcoming album, Play, comes out on September 12.