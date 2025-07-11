Heather Rae El Moussa pens touching note for Christina Haack

Heather Rae El Moussa writes heartfelt tribute for Christina Haack

Heather Rae El Moussa commemorated Christina Haack's special day.

Taking it to her official Instagram account, the Flipping El Moussas star marked Christina’s 42nd birthday.

In the celebratory post, Heather penned down a heartfelt note for Christina, gushing over their friendship.

She also posted a snap with the HGTV star as the duo can be seen smiling side by side.

“Happy birthday @christinahaack," she began.

Reflecting on their close bond over the years, Heather continued, "It’s crazy how far we’ve come & most will never understand how we are friends."

“I’m grateful for our relationship & our ability to rise above the noise!" she noted while concluding her tribute by writing, "Cheers to you & can’t wait to celebrate you! Xo.”

Christina later reposted Heather's tribute to her Instagram Stories.

It is pertinent to mention that the unlikely friends duo met through Tarek El Moussa, who is Christina's ex-husband and Heather’s current husband.

Christina was previously married to Tarek from 2009 to 2016, and welcomed two kids together, while in October 2021, Heather tied the knot with Tarek.