Christopher Reeve's son talks about his involvement in David Corenswet's 'Superman'

Christopher Reeve’s son got candid about his family's support for 2025's Superman

July 11, 2025

Christopher Reeve’s son recalls nostalgic encounter with David Corenswet

Will Reeve opened up about an emotional encounter with David Corenswet.

Will's late father Christopher Reeve starred as Superman in four movies between 1978 to 1987.

During his recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed his feelings related to his involvement in the 2025 movie.

"I just wanna say: my dad, and my siblings, and I, we're not gatekeepers of Superman,” the In The Gloaming actor began by saying.

Sharing his family’s support for the 2025 movie, he continued, "David and the rest of the cast and crew don't need to seek our approval or even welcome us on their journey, but we're grateful that they did and excited for everybody to see it."

Recalling his first encounter with David Corenswet on set, the 33-year-old actor said, "We're sitting watching all these monitors and things and, out of the corner of my eye or whatever, I hear someone go, 'Hi, Will.' With a deep voice.”

"And I see this blue and red and I look up and - I didn't think it was my dad, but I for a second didn't register that it was David. And I just look up, I go, 'Oh, wow. That's Superman. Who, of course, I associate with my dad," he , whose father died at the age of 52, added.

Before concluding, Will Reeve shared, "So, once I got my bearings, the first thing I did was tell David how excited and supportive I and my family feel for him."

Superman is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

