Lena Dunham addresses the backlash she faced for 'Girls'

Lena Dunham gets honest about negative comments for Girls

Lena Dunham has just now addressed the backlash that she faced for her series, Girls.

Dunham portrayed the lead role as Hannah in the series, which ran from 2012 to 2017, alongside Allison Williams, Adam Driver, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet.

After its release, the series faced backlash due to a combination of factors including lack of diversity, and romanticization of toxic relationships.

In a recent episode of Girls Rewatch podcast, the Too Much actress candidly discussed experience of facing "angry and conservative comments" for the series.

“I was always partially tuned into what people were saying,” she said. “I knew enough to know kind of the direction it was going — it was impossible to ignore — and I knew that people would tell me what it meant to them, but I also knew that there were people that were angry.”

“There were so many people who, when the voices of — whatever we want to call it — really alt-right, or MAGA, or conservative voices, Proud Boys or whatever started to rise, and people were like, ‘I’m so shocked by the way people are talking.’ I was like, ‘I’m not,'” the 39-year-old added.

Recalling the negative comments, Lena Dunham concluded, “Those voices were in a comment section; I was experiencing those voices in 2012 in the way that there were so many angry seemingly men and some women dissecting the show in these incredibly conservative terms.”