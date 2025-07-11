Justin Bieber reflects on love and struggles in new album 'Swag'

Justin Bieber’s honest take on love, pain, and commitment in latest album 'Swag'

Justin Bieber, a pop icon and well-known for multi-genre musical performances, recently released his album Swag, which reflects his own personal life.

According to Us Weekly, one standout is the 10th track, Walking Away, which showcase a relationship under pressure.

Justin sings, “So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless.”

Later he adds, “And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh** / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

Despite the tension, Justin confirms his devotion in the chorus, singing, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise... These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Another track, Go Baby, also nods to Hailey, founder of the beauty brand Rhode.

Justin sings, “That’s my baby, she’s iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it.”

The line is widely believed to reference Rhode’s viral phone case and lip gloss combination.

Moreover, the song also offers emotional support through challenging times, with lyrics, “When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face / Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain / Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay.”

However, Swag doesn’t directly address recent rumors regarding Justin and Hailey’s relationship, but its lyrics offer a glimpse into the complexities of love and unwavering commitment.

For those unversed, Justin Bieber married Hailey, 28, in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues in August 2024.