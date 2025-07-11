Jennifer Aniston ‘really happy' after finding love again

Jennifer Aniston keeping hypnotist Jim Curtis romance private

Jennifer Aniston is said to be “really happy” after finding love again, claimed new reports.

The Friends alum has started dating hypnotist Jim Curtis and is being “super private” with her relationship, reported Us Weekly.

An insider told the publication that duo was set up by mutual friends, adding that they “started off as friends but really hit it off” over time.

“They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” the insider added. “They are happy and really into each other.”

The insider continued, “They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A.”

“It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

This comes after it was reported that Aniston has ditched dating apps and is now leaning on her pals, Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie, to help her find love again.

According to Heat Magazine, the couple, who share a decades-long friendship with The Morning Show star, have quietly taken on the role of matchmakers.

The source said Aniston is “very old-school,” adding, “She’s got no interest in a risky romance or random hook-ups, she’s not interested in rekindling things with any of her exes, and the idea of signing up to a dating app makes her cringe.”

“She’s really counting on her friends to set her up, and that’s where Adam and Jackie come in,” they added. “The cool thing about their friendship group is that it’s constantly expanding.”