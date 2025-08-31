 
Geo News

Andy Lawrence shares classic story about brother Joey, Matt LeBlanc

Andy Lawrence shared rare details about the time when Joey Lawrence and Matt LeBlanc ran into each other

August 31, 2025

Photo: Andy Lawrence reveals funny run in between brother Joey, Matt LeBlanc
Andy Lawrence recalled a hilarious encounter which his brother Joey and Matt LeBlanc had years ago.

During a fresh chat with Us Weekly, Andy Lawrence could not help but bring up a hilarious full-circle moment between his brother Joey and Friends alum Matt LeBlanc.

“You remember when you guys ran into each other about a year or two ago, at that Porsche dealership?” Andy asked, laughing. 

“It was the funniest thing ever. Both Joey and Matt were, like, walking around the Porsche, like, looking at each other, eyeing each other … eyeing the car [and] nodding at each other. It was the funniest interaction,” he added. 

Joey continued in admission, “Yep, yep. And Matt comes over to me and goes, ‘How you doing?’ I’m like, ‘How are you doing?’” 

He told the outlet, “And it was really wild because, you know, you haven’t seen him a lot … the last we hung out was, you know, 1992 or 1993. It’s crazy, man.”

As for whether LeBlanc will ever acknowledge that Joey’s Blossom character inspired his iconic Joey Tribbiani portrayal, Lawrence isn’t holding his breath.

“I don’t know whether he’ll ever admit that,” Joey admitted. 

“No joke, [he used] a yellow memo pad, for real,” referencing LeBlanc jotting down notes on his Russo performance. 

“I don’t say [this] for any other reason than that that’s the connection we had, you know?”

He added in conclusion, “I was playing [Russo] very innocent. I could get away with a lot of stuff if I did that, you know?”

