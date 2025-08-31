Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares strong opinions on love triangles

Photo: 'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson makes rare comments on love triangles

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently shared his opinion on love triangles.

In a new chat with Us Weekly on August 21 while attending Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in New York City, Jesse spoke candidly about how he has never seen a love triangle thrive.

“I steer away from the drama,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson began.

He went on to admit, “I’ve had friends who were in throuples and I was like, ‘Good luck with that.’ Honestly, none of them have lasted. So that’s the closest to a love triangle I’ve seen.”

Outside of amusing secondhand drama, the Modern Family star’s own love life is refreshingly steady.

Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, are happily married and share two sons, Beckett and Sullivan, welcomed via surrogates in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The pair previously opened up to the outlet about parenting and the growing bond between their boys.

“I love seeing Beckett and Sullivan’s early connection and seeing them play together, and also seeing them kind of like, collectively develop opinions about Justin and I,” Ferguson said in December 2024.

“You know, we’re a little overbearing at times, and we want to hug them and snuggle them.”

He continued, “Collectively, they’re both like, ‘OK, enough, back up and together we’re deciding that you guys are a little overwhelming.’"

"I love that they’re kind of already, like, drawing a line in the sand together about us. That’s really sweet. I love that they’re gonna have each other for their whole lives,” they remarked in conclusion.