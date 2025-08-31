Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch share insight about explosive fight in 'The Roses'

'The Roses' stars Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch share BTS tidbits about 'The Roses'

The Roses sees married couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo Rose (Benedict Cumberbatch) go from loved up to hating each other.

As Ivy gets more and more successful and Theo sees dismal career trajectory, the duo begin to get bitter and fight often. With time the their attempts to torture each other get more serious, and Theo makes Ivy eat food with raspberries, which she is allergic to. After that begins an actual physical fight.

The fights scene took three days to film and was "quite painful at times," according to Cumberbatch.

"Throwing myself on the floor. Some padding was involved, but not much," the Sherlock star told Entertainment Weekly.

Colman thinks its the Doctor Strange star’s own fault.

"Ben gets enthusiastic," she said. "He's hurling himself toward solid floors or wooden sofa arms."

Cumberbatch admitted that he made a mistake with the couch arm stunt.

"The arm has got the same covering as the cushion, so I thought it was going to be soft," he explained. "I hadn't sat in that corner of the sofa. So, it was like, 'Ah, no, that's not a cushion. That's a solid bit of joint underneath that cover. But it was a lot of fun. Apart from me being a bit enthusiastic sometimes."

He also got overly enthusiastic about throwing oranges, which were made of foam.

"I got really excited about throwing the oranges," Cumberbatch shared, to which The Crown actress added, "He did. And it was very good aim."

The duo also shared that the fight was the last scene they filmed since it required the destruction of the house they filmed in.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Roses is in theaters now.