Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' costars share honest take on 'tradwife' turn

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' costars share views on adoption

Millie Bobby Brown got labelled a "trad wife" by netizens when she tied the knot at 20 and adopted a baby girl with her husband Jake Bongiovi at 21.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie and Jake said in a statement. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi," the message concluded.

After their wedding, the couple bought and moved into a farm in rural Georgia with more than 30 dogs, goats and a donkey named Bernard.

The actress even addressed the tradwife label during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy.

"I love my job, I love being untraditional and unconventional in so many ways," she told host Alex Cooper, and revealed that she cooks dinner for herself and Jake "every night."

Now, her Stranger Things costars Alexei Afonin and Chantell D. Christopher have shared their take on the actress’ choices.

"She’s going to be a wonderful mother," remarked Chantell told Page Six.

Afonin thinks the Enola Holmes star’s country life is a temporary phase and she won’t sideline her acting career.

"I’m afraid it might be a phase," he declared.

"When you put so much work into [a role] and you know you connected to the character — you know you did it well and people are clapping — you feel like you’re at the center of the universe," he said.

"What do you get on the farm? Looking at the blue sky and the perfect clouds — that’s nice and that’s all there is. Getting an award for so much hard work that you did, that’s a high," he asked.

Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024.