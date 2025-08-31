Justin Timberlake 'vowing to dial back the ego' amid his strained marriage to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake's life takes dark turn after his Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake’s Lyme disease diagnosis has reportedly persuaded him to make serious moves in life.

An insider told Radar Online that the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor has decided to step back from partying and take proper rest while dealing with his troubled marriage to Jessica Biel.

For the unversed, Timberlake took to Instagram on July 31, 2025 to reveal that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is “a tick-borne disease caused by species of Borrelia bacteria, transmitted by blood-feeding ticks in the genus Ixodes.”

Its symptoms “vary by stage but typically begin with a rash, fever, chills, fatigue, and joint aches, similar to the flu. In later stages, symptoms can become more severe, including a more widespread rash, severe headaches, neck stiffness, facial palsy, arthritis, heart palpitations, and nerve pain, numbness, or tingling.”

The source said, "This illness has really changed Justin. His 'nothing can touch me' attitude is gone.”

Per the insider, the disease came with a huge wake-up call for Timberlake, as he “is telling people he needs to take his stress levels way down if he wants to get better. He can't push himself nonstop anymore.”

"And it's his wife and kids he wants to give his energy to, not work and partying,” they stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Timberlake and Biel have been facing problems in their marriage after he got arrested for DWI but it was later reduced to DWAI, which means he was driving while ability impaired last year.

He was also caught having a heated exchange with his crew over sound issues at England’s Laytham Festival.

"It's no secret their marriage has taken some hits lately with his questionable behavior, but Justin is adamant that he's willing to do whatever it takes to hang on to Jess. He says that without her, his life is empty," the insider stated.

"He's vowing to dial back the ego and make more time for family. He's even started talking about taking a real break from work for the first time in years,” the source reported.