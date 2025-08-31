Cheryl to welcome new era after grieving Liam Payne's death: Source

Cheryl ready for a fresh start after Liam Payne's death: Source

Cheryl has stepped into what friends are calling her “new era.”

As per the latest findings of Heat Magazine, Cherly has been hopeful for a brighter future after battling a dense wave of grief.

“She’s hoping it will pull her out of her grief and back into the spotlight on her terms,” a source told the outlet.

“She wants to take it slowly, but the Nivea campaign has come at the perfect time for her. It’s familiar territory, as she’s obviously worked with beauty brands in the past, so it felt like such a no-brainer," the insider added.

"Cheryl wanted to do something to boost her confidence – she loved the idea and felt good about herself,” the spy continued.

The singer’s world was turned upside down last October when Liam Payne, her former partner and the father of her son, Bear, tragically died at just 31, after falling from the third floor of his Buenos Aires hotel room.

Now, those close to Cheryl revealed the new work has sparked something in her.

“It’s also given Cheryl the courage to consider getting back in the studio, as Singapore has had such a huge welcome from Girls Aloud fans,” the insider continued.

“Nicola Roberts [her bandmate and close pal] is all over the streaming numbers, because she’s trying to convince Cheryl to commit to a new album. Even though it would be bittersweet without Sarah [Harding, who tragically died of cancer in 2021], a lot of Cheryl’s friends think it would be an amazing tribute to her," the insider also addressed.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "With Liam gone, Cheryl wants to feel hope and positivity again, to ensure she is still being a brilliant mum to their son Bear.”