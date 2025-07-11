Gigi Hadid's former stepsister Sara Foster reveals where they stand now

Gigi Hadid's former stepsister Sara Foster reveals if they're still in touch

Sara Foster is opening up about her current dynamic with former step sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

For the unversed, Foster became stepsister to the Hadid children when her dad, music producer David Foster, married their mom, Yolanda Hadid, in 2011.

The couple got married after having dated for five years. Their marriage lasted four years, and they got divorced in 2015.

Now, Foster is sharing whether she’s in touch with her former step sisters.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Sara said, "I love those girls."

“I just saw Gigi last month,” she shared.

Sara, 44, admitted that she’s “unsure” about her dad and Yolanda’s current dynamic, but she remains in contact with Gigi and Bella and they love each other.

“[My dad] actively raised those girls,” Sara said. “So, there’s still a lot of love there.”

This comes as both of Sara’s stepsisters are in serious and apparently happy relationships.

Gigi is dating Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper, and their respective daughters Khai Malik and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper are getting along, per insiders.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on the supermodel’s 30th birthday.

In a post featuring her birthday party photos, Gigi shared a photo of the couple kissing in front of her birthday cake.

As for Bella, the model debuted her relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos on Instagram in February 2024. Except for a few social media posts, the model keeps the relationship out of the public eye.