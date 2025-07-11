Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes shock Hollywood with complete social blackout

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes go full hermit mode

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have left Hollywood buzzing as insiders claimed the ultra-private couple is suddenly “ghosting everyone.”

For the unversed, the 44-year-old Canadian actor and his wife, a 51-year-old retired American actress, have been living a quiet and private life in Montecito for several years.

Now a source told Radar Online that the couple is acting antisocial, which has left people around them worried and they are wondering if they did something wrong.

Gosling and Eva, who have been together since 2011, tied the knot in 2022 and share two daughters together, Esmeralda, 10, and Amanda, 8.

An insider said they have "built this super insular life and don't really let anyone in anymore."

"It started when they first had kids, and then when the pandemic happened, they totally locked down – but the weird thing is that even after restrictions were lifted, nothing really changed,” they shared.

"A lot of their longtime friends feel totally iced out because Eva and Ryan have kept the door shut on nearly everyone who isn't immediate family,” the source revealed.