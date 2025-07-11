 
Geo News

Justin Bieber cozies up to Sexyy Red again, fans rally with Hailey

Justin Bieber has once again ignited backlash with a new Sexyy Red video

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 11, 2025

Justin Bieber, Sexyy Reds new video faces fan fury
Justin Bieber, Sexyy Red's new video faces fan fury 

Justin Bieber has once again shared a video clip in which he’s seen cozying up to rapper Sexyy Red.

In the clip, the duo are seen dancing to their new song Sweet Spot, with Justin kissing her on the cheek once again.

The Baby hitmaker previously faced backlash for kissing the rapper on her cheek in a video from her birthday party.

Fans took to the comments to tell the singer his behaviour isn’t appropriate for a married man and a dad.

This time, fans had the same opinion, with one writing, "hailey is stronger than me," and another adding, "Man this is so embarrassing for your wife. I feel bad for her."

Justin Bieber cozies up to Sexyy Red again, fans rally with Hailey

"Wow imagine being hailey and your man is all over everyone but you," wrote a third.

Fans also complained about the song, writing, "Worse track I ever listened."

Justin Bieber cozies up to Sexyy Red again, fans rally with Hailey

"Omg first off Bieb how disrespectful to your wife. Andddd this song is terrible. Everything about it. The voice sounds like someone is recording from their bathroom on a child’s play mic. The music sounds like it’s being played on a Casio keyboard. And the lyrics are so raunchy," another wrote.

Sexyy Red took to the comments once again to call out fans criticizing the duo’s closeness.

Justin Bieber cozies up to Sexyy Red again, fans rally with Hailey

"I see two friends of the opposite sexx having fun making music about their significant others I don’t see anything wrong," wrote the rapper. 

Julie Chen Moonves opens up about 'Big Brother's most unexpected legacy
Julie Chen Moonves opens up about 'Big Brother's most unexpected legacy
Did Eminem really work with Justin Bieber on Yukon lyrics?
Did Eminem really work with Justin Bieber on Yukon lyrics?
Benny Blanco makes shocking confession he
Benny Blanco makes shocking confession he "can't remember" his songs
Brad Pitt pushes kids 'further away' amid Winfrey war with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt pushes kids 'further away' amid Winfrey war with Angelina Jolie
Brandi Cyrus admits she spanked Miley, Noah Cyrus while babysitting them video
Brandi Cyrus admits she spanked Miley, Noah Cyrus while babysitting them
Justin Bieber makes heartfelt promise to wife Hailey in new song
Justin Bieber makes heartfelt promise to wife Hailey in new song
Luke Benward exposes what Ariel Winter refuses to allow
Luke Benward exposes what Ariel Winter refuses to allow
Angelina Jolie says she's 'emotionally exhausted' by Brad Pitt legal battle
Angelina Jolie says she's 'emotionally exhausted' by Brad Pitt legal battle