Justin Bieber cozies up to Sexyy Red again, fans rally with Hailey

Justin Bieber, Sexyy Red's new video faces fan fury

Justin Bieber has once again shared a video clip in which he’s seen cozying up to rapper Sexyy Red.

In the clip, the duo are seen dancing to their new song Sweet Spot, with Justin kissing her on the cheek once again.

The Baby hitmaker previously faced backlash for kissing the rapper on her cheek in a video from her birthday party.

Fans took to the comments to tell the singer his behaviour isn’t appropriate for a married man and a dad.

This time, fans had the same opinion, with one writing, "hailey is stronger than me," and another adding, "Man this is so embarrassing for your wife. I feel bad for her."

"Wow imagine being hailey and your man is all over everyone but you," wrote a third.

Fans also complained about the song, writing, "Worse track I ever listened."

"Omg first off Bieb how disrespectful to your wife. Andddd this song is terrible. Everything about it. The voice sounds like someone is recording from their bathroom on a child’s play mic. The music sounds like it’s being played on a Casio keyboard. And the lyrics are so raunchy," another wrote.

Sexyy Red took to the comments once again to call out fans criticizing the duo’s closeness.

"I see two friends of the opposite sexx having fun making music about their significant others I don’t see anything wrong," wrote the rapper.