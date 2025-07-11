Johnny Depp gets candid about ‘limiting' personality

Johnny Depp opens up about being awkward

Johnny Depp revealed how he understood he was doing his job properly.

As he steps behind the cameras after being on screen for almost three decades, he admits he’s still not interested in playing it safe.

The 62-year-old, currently directing Modigliani -Three Days on the Wing of Madness, marks his first time in the lead role behind the lens after 1997’s The Brave, a Marlon Brando collaboration that was panned by critics and quietly vanished.

Speaking how he has been affected by the case he was embroiled in, where Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, he said the scrutiny “can be very limiting, especially creatively. I’m not going to go in and do a tap dance for anybody.”

As the Pirates of Caribbean star reflected on his time in the industry, he revealed it was also encouraging for him when executive became nervous about his take on any movie character.

“When I saw fear in them, especially about what I was doing, it fueled me,” he said.

“If they weren’t worried, then I’d feel I wasn’t doing my job enough,” Johnny Depp further mentioned.

It is the same mindset that gave direction to his film, Modigliani, a film he was not directing until Al Pacino, an old friend and co-star from Donnie Brasco, called him out of the blue and convinced him to take on the project.