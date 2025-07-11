Julie Chen Moonves opens up about 'Big Brother's most unexpected legacy

Julie Chen Moonves drops 'Big Brother's romance stat

Julie Chen Moonves just made a bold claim about Big Brother, saying the reality show has sparked more “marriages than The Bachelor.”

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine in honour of the show's 25th anniversary, the 55-year-old American TV personality and news anchor, who has performed hosting duties since it premiered on Jul 5, 2000, reflected on The Bachelor’s track record for successful romances.

Moonves laughingly said, "We've had more marriages than The Bachelor — and we are not a dating show. Just warms my heart to see it."

She added, "I love seeing the transformation of people who go into the house thinking they're there just to be a real villain and win at all costs, and then lose the game but meet their future soulmate. Big Brother seems to be a silly game, but it's so much more."

"These marriages, they last. Because when you're in the Big Brother house, you're in a pressure cooker with someone where there's no escape, and it's 24/7. You see all sides of them. You know what you're signing up for,” the star of A Good Dream noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Big Brother season 27 drops episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS.