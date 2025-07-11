Benny Blanco makes shocking confession he "can't remember" his songs

Benny Blanco fails to recognize his own songs

Benny Blanco just admitted he used the music identification app, Shazam, to find his own songs because he couldn’t recognize them.

Speaking on Therapuss, he said: "The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears. Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this song's so good.' And I Shazam it, and then it's my own song.”

"I'm old and I can't remember anything. And I've done like hundreds of songs that have come out,” the music producer, who is engaged to star Selena Gomez, added.

Benny, who has also worked with artists like Kesha, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Rihanna over the years, noted he had been "making songs for 16 years.”

Additionally, he also revealed that even though he and his fiancée are "excited" about their wedding but have been unable to do any planning because they have been "working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it."

"We both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much,” Benny said on Therapuss.

"We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that,” he further mentioned.

He said: “I had never seen Selena’s show [Wizards of Waverly Place] until we started dating.”

“I knew she was a kid star, but I had never seen any of it. She was going to be on the [2024] reboot [Wizards Beyond Waverly Place], and I was like, ‘He, can I see your show before we go to the reboot, so, like, I know what it is.? And she was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘I guess,’” Benny Blanco confessed.