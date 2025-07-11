Did Eminem really work with Justin Bieber on Yukon lyrics?

Detroit rapper Eminem is officially listed as a composer‑lyricist on Justin Bieber’s track “YUKON” from the newly dropped album SWAG

According to Genius.com, the writing credits for the third track include Eminem, 2 Chainz, Dijon, and Bieber himself.

Social media users have reacted with excitement and suspicion. Fans hailed “YUKON” as one of the standout songs.

Meanwhile, others questioned the nature of Eminem’s involvement, speculating he may have been credited due to a sample clearance, possibly from his 2011 track “Untitled,” which features the line “Get a move on, like U‑Haul”, echoed in “YUKON”’s lyrics and likely triggering the legal credit.

Some fans were of the view “That means literally nothing… probably just used a sample so they had to credit Eminem.”

There is currently no evidence Eminem performed on “YUKON” or engaged in new creative sessions with Bieber, a sharp contrast to guest features like Sexyy Red, Gunna, and Cash Cobain elsewhere on SWAG

The credit appears rooted in industry standard practices, where sampled lyrics or melodies necessitate acknowledging original creators.

SWAG, released July 11, 2025 as a surprise album via Def Jam, showcasing 20+ tracks and numerous collaborators.

With fans buzzing about Eminem’s name on the credits, “YUKON” has become one of the most discussed tracks, even as the actual involvement behind his listing remains largely speculative.