Tom Holland looks up to 'The Odyssey' co-stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway

July 12, 2025

Photo: Tom Holland gives 'The Odyssey' co-stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway new name

In a latest chat with GQ Sport, the Spider Man star raved about his co-stars including

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

In doing so, he specifically mentioned Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway and shared that he looked up to him.

“Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine,” Tom gushed.

He went on to address, “So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn’t have asked for a better job.”

It is pertinent to note that the fiancé of Zendaya plays the role of Telemachus, Odysseus’ son in the film, with the role of Odysseus being played by Matt Damon.

The movie is slated to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

“And I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity,” he remarked in conclusion of this topic. 

