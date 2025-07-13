Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers parted ways due to financial woes: Source

Photo: Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers still love each other amid divorce: Source

Denise Richards reportedly parted ways with longtime husband Aaron Phypers with a heavy heart.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the couple’s split decision was fueled due to the financial circumstances that they had been going through for a while.

A spy confided about the matter, “They love each other, but they haven’t been happy.”

They went on to address that calling it quits was not the decision of Denise, but her husband.

Speaking of Aaron, the tipster tattled, “He filed for divorce, but she can’t continue like this either.”

Reportedly, the former couple have been a rock for each other through tough times.

“She’s loved him for all he’s done and supported his dreams, but it’s also been a big financial burden on her that she can’t continue to carry. “It took a toll on both of them,” they continued.

The source further noted, “Aaron gave up a lot to help Denise day-to-day. He has taken care of the kids, the pets, his parents, Denise and all her work for OnlyFans, and has fixed up the houses they’ve lived in.”

Explaining the evil behind the end of their love story, the source addressed, “They wouldn’t be making ends meet without OnlyFans,” and concluded by saying, “It’s saved them financially, and Denise has supported him financially, backed all his endeavors and it’s been a drain on their finances.”