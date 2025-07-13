James Brolin reveals unexpected beginning to his love story with Barbara Streisand

James Brolin reveals how he married Barbara Streisand

James Brolin just got candid and looked back on the blind date with Barbara Streisand.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 84-year-old American actor and director reflected on his unexpected romance with now-wife Streisand, the 83-year-old American singer and actress, that started with a blind date on July 1, 1996 and led to their 27-year marriage.

Calling to mind that night, Brolin shared, "That night was something. It was like somebody called and said, 'Would you be interested in a date with her?' And what I said was, 'I like what she says between songs,' and I was a real nut for women singers — especially jazz and bar singers and romantic singers at the time. So that got my interest.”

"I had been out of a marriage for three years and really saying, 'Who needs that again?' But we both agreed to go. We're on our way and halfway there, we both picked up the phone to cancel and something told us, 'No. Let's just do it,’” he revealed.

Notably, both stars did not know they were saying yes to a real and strong love by saying no to their doubts.

The Ransom Canyon star went on to further recall, "We met there. I didn't look at all like she had thought I would because I'd been, for seven years all bearded and curly-haired in Hotel. She saw me and went, 'That's not the guy I came to see.' I had cut off all my hair. She finally came up to sit with all the people at the table and came behind me and said, 'Who f***** up your hair?'"

"Well, that's when I fell in love. I thought, 'This girl tells the truth right from the beginning. I'm crazy about her.’ And then we've really been pretty much together ever since then,” Brolin noted.

For the unversed, before their meeting in the late 90s, Streisand had previously tied the knot with Elliott Gould in 1963 but they annulled their marriage in 1971.

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of his marriage with the Yentl star, James Brolin’s first marriage was with actress Jane Cameron Agee from 1966 to 1984. While his second marriage was with Jan Smithers from 1986 to 1995.