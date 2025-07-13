Jeremy Renner makes painful admission about divorce

Photo: Jeremy Renner shares how he navigates life stress

Jeremy Renner recently made a candid confession about his feeling relate to the vile accusations made by his former wife Sonni Pacheco.

For those unversed, the actor's former partner alleged that Jeremy had threatened to murder himself and her.

Nonetheless, Jeremy has boldly denied these allegations made by his ex-wife during their 2019 divorce proceedings.

While speaking to The Guardian, the Hawkeye star answered how he handled various life stresses.

Revealing his light-hearted approach to the struggles life threw at him, the actor said, "Whatever stress I've had in life I've tried to find a way of laughing through it."

"And that's where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, 'I'm just going to have a laugh at this stuff,'" the star even addressed stating that getting accused of things he did not do felt hurtful.

He went on to admit that he was referring to the public allegations made by his ex-wife, and denied all such claims as rampant, "No, and they happen all the time. It's all the salaciousness that happens out there. It's clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people."

However, Jeremy Renner shared that he now is now at good terms with Sonni Pacheco, with whom he shares daughter, Ava.

"We're in each other's lives," he said. "It's lovely," he concluded.