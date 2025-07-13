 
Geo News

Jeremy Renner makes painful admission about divorce

Jeremy Renner addressed vile accusations made by his former wife Sonni Pacheco during 2019 divorce proceedings

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 13, 2025

Photo: Jeremy Renner shares how he navigates life stress
Photo: Jeremy Renner shares how he navigates life stress

Jeremy Renner recently made a candid confession about his feeling relate to the vile accusations made by his former wife Sonni Pacheco. 

For those unversed, the actor's former partner alleged that Jeremy had threatened to murder himself and her. 

Nonetheless, Jeremy has boldly denied these allegations made by his ex-wife during their 2019 divorce proceedings.

While speaking to The Guardian, the Hawkeye star answered how he handled various life stresses. 

Revealing his light-hearted approach to the struggles life threw at him, the actor said, "Whatever stress I've had in life I've tried to find a way of laughing through it."

"And that's where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, 'I'm just going to have a laugh at this stuff,'" the star even addressed stating that getting accused of things he did not do felt hurtful.

He went on to admit that he was referring to the public allegations made by his ex-wife, and denied all such claims as rampant, "No, and they happen all the time. It's all the salaciousness that happens out there. It's clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people."

However, Jeremy Renner shared that he now is now at good terms with Sonni Pacheco, with whom he shares daughter, Ava. 

"We're in each other's lives," he said. "It's lovely," he concluded. 

'Modern Family' star reveals his fan-favourite lines from show
'Modern Family' star reveals his fan-favourite lines from show
David Corenswet reveals painful secret from 'Superman' set
David Corenswet reveals painful secret from 'Superman' set
Larry Lamb's unexpected career announcement comes to light
Larry Lamb's unexpected career announcement comes to light
Benny Blanco shocks fans with Selena Gomez career confession
Benny Blanco shocks fans with Selena Gomez career confession
Paul McCartney opens up about ‘differences' with John Lennon
Paul McCartney opens up about ‘differences' with John Lennon
Disturbed star David Draiman brands Tom Morello act ‘shameful'
Disturbed star David Draiman brands Tom Morello act ‘shameful'
George Kittle reflects on singing ‘Love Story' with Taylor Swift video
George Kittle reflects on singing ‘Love Story' with Taylor Swift
Ariel Winters talks trauma and being preyed on: ‘It's a dark place'
Ariel Winters talks trauma and being preyed on: ‘It's a dark place'