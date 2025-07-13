Prince Harry, Meghan manipulating King Charles' peace talk: Sussexes exposed

Sussexes turning King Charles’ peace talks sinister?

King Charles’s meeting with Prince Harry has just stirred a lot of trouble, leading to fears that manipulation attempts may be underway.

Royal author Phil Dampier is the one that dropped this news, that too during his chat with the Mail Online, while discussing Prince William’s stance on the peace talks between King Charles and his younger brother.

“The King is more anxious to patch things up than William, who I believe will never be close to his brother again,” the author began by saying.

He even explained his reasons a bit later on, and admitted, “I don't think William will feel he has missed out on these talks as he is not in a frame of mind at the moment to make it up with Harry, and Catherine is certainly not interested in having a relationship with Meghan.”

Near the end he also admitted, “I have grave doubts that William will ever forgive his brother and” whats worse is perhaps this “will confirm his worst fears that Harry and Meghan are trying to manipulate the situation to their own ends,” he added too before concluding.

What is pertinent to mention is that these claims have come in response to a new meeting that just took place between Prince Harry and the King, via their representatives.

For the Duke it was his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, whereas for the King it was his communications secretary.

Both met at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL) alongside Prince Harry’s UK PR presentative, Liam Maguire.