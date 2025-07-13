Jodie Sweetin talks about being trapped in 'Full House' shadow

 
July 13, 2025

Jodie Sweetin just admitted that she has fully embraced her legacy and is “okay” with being linked to Full House forever.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine to promote her recently released Lifetime film, Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life, the 34-year-old American actress and TV personality talked about her character Stephanie Tanner in Full House. 

Sweetin also revealed she felt personal fulfilment while depicting Tanner in the Netflix sequel, Fuller House, since it played a pivotal role in reigniting her career.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, “I will be Stephanie Tanner forever. And I've come to be really okay with that over the last 20 years.”

Sweetin added, “I kind of walked away from the business at some point in my late 20s and was working in other fields, and I was totally fine. I was happy. I would've continued on that, but getting the chance to come back and do Fuller and bring Stephanie back to life was amazing and wonderful."

The Finding Santa star quipped, “It also gave me the opportunity to do other things because I think finally people were like, ‘Oh, you're an adult now.’”

Sweetin went on to note that being a child star can make it hard for people to see you in other roles and mentioned that even actors like Ron Howard, Dakota Fanning, and Jodie Foster experienced this.

“For a while, people only think that you're capable of the thing that they've come to see you as," the Love Under the Rainbow actress stated.

